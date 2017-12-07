COCHRAN, Ga. (AP) — A detention officer in Georgia is accused of inappropriately touching a female inmate.

News outlets report a news release from the Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old David Strong turned himself in Monday and was charged with violation of oath of office by a public official and sexual assault by persons with supervisory authority.

The release says Sheriff Kris Coody was notified of allegations against Strong on Nov. 17 and placed him on administrative leave. The sheriff’s office notified the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and requested an investigation. Coody spokes with GBI agents Dec. 1, at which point Strong was terminated.

Strong has been released on bond. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.