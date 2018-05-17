CHICAGO (AP) — A judge in Chicago will decide whether a suspect in the shooting of a federal agent must remain jailed pending trial.

Thursday’s detention hearing in federal court for 28-year-old Ernesto Godinez comes a week after his arrest. He is charged with forcible assault of an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The agent was shot in the face two weeks ago during an ATF operation on Chicago’s South Side near Godinez’s home. He was released from the hospital days later and is expected to fully recover.

Police list Godinez as a gang member. His brother, Rodrigo Godinez, was arrested on drugs charges the same day. The Chicago Crime Commission compiles official data for its Gang Book and says Rodrigo Godinez is a Latin Saints gang leader.