THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch investigating judge has ordered a 34-year-old homeless man to be detained for a further 14 days on suspicion of an arson attack on the Turkish consulate in Amsterdam.
Prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday that the man’s motive remains unclear as he is refusing to speak to detectives.
However, prosecutors add that there are so far no indications that the Saturday night incident was an act of terror.
According to a prosecution statement, surveillance camera images show the suspect throwing three objects at the consulate. One of them was burning and caused a small fire in the garden. Nobody was injured in the incident.
