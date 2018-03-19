CATTLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky detention center has asked the state Department of Corrections to lift its restrictions on the number of state prisoners it can hold.
The Daily Independent of Ashland reports the Department of Corrections removed dozens from the Boyd County Detention Center last September after an inmate-led riot shut it down.
Kentucky jails receive about $31 from the state each day they house a state prisoner. State prisoner revenue funds around a third of the jail’s $3.6 million budget, but the restriction dropped expected revenue by about $175,000.
The jail has also worked to address infrastructure issues including escape pathways. Boyd Judge-Executive Steve Towler says it needs about $40,000 to fix the remaining flaws and security issues identified last month.
The jail hadn’t received an answer as of Friday.
___
Information from: The Independent, http://www.dailyindependent.com