PORTLAND — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found on a sidewalk in downtown Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded late Monday to a report of an injured woman lying on a sidewalk. They provided first aid to no avail.

Police have released few details about the investigation, but do not believe there is a danger to the public.

Anyone who with information, including possible video surveillance, is asked to contact homicide detectives at 503-823-0479.