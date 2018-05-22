PORTLAND — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who was found on a sidewalk in downtown Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau says officers responded late Monday to a report of an injured woman lying on a sidewalk. They provided first aid to no avail.
Police have released few details about the investigation, but do not believe there is a danger to the public.
Anyone who with information, including possible video surveillance, is asked to contact homicide detectives at 503-823-0479.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight