Share story

By
The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have identified a body found Monday in a field north of Salem and are investigating the woman’s death as a homicide.

The Statesman-Journal reports the woman was identified Wednesday as 47-year-old Tricia Carver of Albany.

Following up on a tip, deputies and detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office found her body in a field outside St. Paul.

Carver had been reported missing to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released further information.

Officials ask anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to call Detective Mike Myers at 503-540-8096.

___

Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com

The Associated Press