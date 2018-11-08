SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities found the husband of a slain woman dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Hillsboro, Oregon, home.
KOIN reports that tactical teams moved in on the home Wednesday night to serve a warrant related to the death of Tricia Carver, whose body was found near St. Paul Monday. Inside, they found her husband Lemarr Carver dead, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said Lemarr Carver was the primary person of interest in his wife’s death.
