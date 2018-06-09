TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Cold-case investigators are executing search warrants and performing DNA tests in hopes of identifying a suspect in the death of a 16-year-old girl 20 years ago.
Dena Dean was last reported alive on June 6, 1998, at a shopping center in west Tulsa. The Webster High School honor student had just left work at a nearby restaurant and planned to meet a friend at a nearby supermarket.
Her car was later found abandoned at the shopping center, and authorities found her body six days later, less than 3 miles away.
Cold-case investigators have served search warrants in four counties in Oklahoma and Arkansas in a search for communications and physical evidence.
Mike Huff, the cold case task force’s leader, says several new witnesses have provided “bits and pieces” of information.