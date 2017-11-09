CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a police detective in southwestern Wyoming shot and killed a dog while serving a search warrant.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports police were preparing to search a Rock Springs home Wednesday when a pit bull darted out of the door and bit one of the officers on the foot. The dog then charged the plainclothes detective, who shot it.
The dog died in the front yard.
Police have started an internal investigation into the shooting. No arrests were made in connection with the attack.
___
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com