COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado detective says a gang dispute motivated the killing of two teens who were left on the shoulder of a rural road after being shot in the head.

The bodies of 15-year-old Derek Benjamin Greer and 16-year-old Natalie Partida, both students at Coronado High School, were found March 12. The Gazette reports that Colorado Springs Detective Rosario Hubbell’s testimony on Tuesday is authorities’ first mention of a gang motive.

Five people have been charged with the teenagers’ murder. Hubbell’s testimony came on the opening day of a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to take three of those people to trial.

Hubbell said investigators learned that gang members believed Partida had information about two shootings at other members’ apartments and killed Greer because he witnessed her death.