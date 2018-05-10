SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri police detective has resigned three months after a judge blasted his handling of a 2000 homicide investigation.

Sikeston city manager Jonathan Douglass wrote in an email early Wednesday evening that John Blakely’s resignation is “effective immediately.” The Southeast Missourian reports that Judge Darrell Missey found in February that Blakely was “lacking in candor or competence, or both” in the investigation that helped send David Robinson to prison for life for Sheila Box’s killing. Blakely was placed on administrative leave, then stripped of his gun and badge and reassigned.

Since Robinson was sentenced, another man has confessed to Box’s killing and two witnesses have recanted. The Missouri Supreme Court last week ordered Robinson to be released from prison within 30 days, but the state hasn’t yet done so.

