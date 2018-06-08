PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Providence police detective who’s charged with assaulting his girlfriend has brought criminal charges against the woman as a private citizen.
The Providence Journal reports that 45-year-old John Black filed three simple assault charges against the 26-year-old woman. Rhode Island residents can file misdemeanor criminal charges under a little-known and rarely used law upheld by the state Supreme Court in 2001.
The woman told police they had been arguing and Black assaulted her when she refused to let him into her apartment. She says he took her cellphone when she tried to call 911.
Black says the woman threatened to tell his wife and became violent when he said he didn’t want continue their relationship.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Anthony Bourdain, chef and TV host, dies at 61 of an apparent suicide, CNN says
- A corporate executive led a secret double life — as Australia's 'poo jogger'
- Kate Spade suffered from severe depression, separated from husband, family says
- Bison gores woman in Yellowstone's third animal attack this week
- Supreme Court again faces same-sex-wedding issues in Washington state ﬂorist case VIEW
Black pleaded not guilty to assault. He’s free on bail and has been placed on administrative duty.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com