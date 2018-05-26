TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency is reporting that an Iranian-British woman detained in Tehran is to face trial on “security charges.”
Tasnim quotes the head of Tehran Revolutionary Court, Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, making the announcement, without elaborating.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe appeared last Sunday at branch 15 of the Revolutionary court and requested a lawyer. The presiding judge said hearings would resume once an attorney is appointed.
On Wednesday, the chief justice of Tehran province, Gholam-Hossein Esmaili, said Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s next hearing would be held in the coming weeks.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say