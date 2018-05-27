PINEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — An official says a memorial bench honoring a victim of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion in West Virginia will be replaced after it was accidentally dropped while being moved.
The Register-Herald reports the black granite bench honoring Adam Morgan in Palisades Park in Pineville was destroyed.
The 21-year-old Pineville man was one of 29 miners who died in the 2010 explosion. Each of the 29 victims has a memorial at the park. None of the other memorials were damaged.
Pineville Mayor Linda Phillips says video surveillance cameras showed a special needs adult had lifted the bench with the intent of moving it. The bench was dropped and broke into pieces.
Phillips says the bench will be replaced.
Information from: The Register-Herald, http://www.register-herald.com