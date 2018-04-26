DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A board that enforces Iowa’s government ethics laws hasn’t been following a rule that requires its meeting minutes to be available online.

An administrative rule says minutes of Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board meetings will be “available for viewing” on its website, but the board hasn’t posted any since its November 2016 meeting. That means citizens who want to easily review actions taken by the board since then are out of luck.

Board director Megan Tooker says the agency is no longer able to update its website and is building a new one, which it expects to launch in the next few weeks.

Tooker said the same thing in early January, when she explained why an upcoming meeting date hadn’t been posted. She explained then that the board was waiting to launch the site until after a Jan. 19 campaign finance filing deadline.