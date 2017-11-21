LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials say a tally of travelers shows the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history didn’t deter people from flying into and out of Las Vegas.
McCarran International Airport reported Thursday that October edged out July as the busiest month ever for people traffic at the nation’s eighth-busiest airport, with 4.3 million arriving and departing passengers.
October was also the eighth consecutive month the airport logged more than 4 million passengers, putting it on pace to break the annual record of 47.8 million airline passengers set in 2007.
Nearly 41 million travelers passed through the airport so far this year, up 2.2 percent from the first 10 months of 2016.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Trump: NFL should suspend Oakland Raiders' Marshawn Lynch
Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured Oct. 1 when a gunman fired from a high-rise casino hotel into an outdoor concert venue on the Las Vegas Strip.