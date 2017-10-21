LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — All roads and nature trails at the DeSoto National Wildlife Refuge remain closed weekend for a scheduled deer hunt.

The closure began Saturday and runs through Sunday to ensure public safety during the white-tailed deer hunt. The visitor center will remain open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A second antlerless muzzleloader deer hunt is scheduled for the weekend of Dec. 16-17. A temporarily closure will take place that weekend as well.

Spots for that hunt are still available to Iowa and Nebraska hunters. Nebraska residents can apply for the hunt through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s website or a local office. Iowa residents can apply by contacting the refuge at 712-388-4803.

The refuge is located 25 miles north of Omaha on U.S. Highway 30.