KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated is on his way from Texas to Kansas for his first court appearance.

John Schooley, who designed the Verruckt slide for the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Caleb Schwab.

The Kansas City Star reports he was released from a Texas jail Friday and was on his way to Wyandotte County, Kansas.

His attorney, J. Justin Johnston, says in a court motion that Schooley’s design for the waterslide and the raft involved in the boy’s death were modified after the ride was commissioned, meaning his design is not responsible for the fatality.

The bond motion also says Schooley wasn’t affiliated with the Kansas park after April 2015.

