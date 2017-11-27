LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has unveiled the design for the state’s new anti-abortion license plates.
The “Choose Life” plates will be available starting in January. They will cost $5 more than the standard license plates.
Ricketts says the plates reflect the state’s “culture of life.”
Revenue from the license plates will supplement federal funding for the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families program.
