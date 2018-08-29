BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County is considering stricter rules when it comes to marijuana.

The Bulletin reports that county commissioners held a hearing Tuesday to here feedback on proposals that would change everything from marijuana production to retail in the rural parts of the Central Oregon county.

The proposed changes would enhance restrictions on odor, noise and water use for growers and dramatically reduce the land available for marijuana production.

Marijuana production and processing would be banned in parcels of the county’s multiuse agriculture zone and the required buffer between growing operations and schools, national monuments and public land would balloon from 1,000 feet to a half-mile.

Tanya Saltzman, Deschutes County’s associate planner, says the changes would reduce the amount of county land available for marijuana by more than 75 percent.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com