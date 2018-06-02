SKULL VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A Utah ghost town founded over a hundred years ago by Pacific Islanders who converted to the Mormon church is still visited every year by descendants who decorate their ancestors’ gravesites.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports Deborah Hoopiiaina’s family was among the first settlers of the town named Iosepha in Tooele County east of Salt Lake City.
Iosepha was founded in 1889, but many of the settlers left the town by 1917. A majority returned to Hawaii.
Some speculate that they were forced out of Utah by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Others say they were homesick.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- 'Pretty reckless,' says advocate of first steps underway to drill for oil in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge VIEW
Hoopiiaina and others travel to the site every Memorial Day to honor their ancestors by decorating their gravesites and celebrating with a luau, a roasted pig, singing and dancing.
___
Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com