SKULL VALLEY, Utah (AP) — A Utah ghost town founded over a hundred years ago by Pacific Islanders who converted to the Mormon church is still visited every year by descendants who decorate their ancestors’ gravesites.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports Deborah Hoopiiaina’s family was among the first settlers of the town named Iosepha in Tooele County east of Salt Lake City.

Iosepha was founded in 1889, but many of the settlers left the town by 1917. A majority returned to Hawaii.

Some speculate that they were forced out of Utah by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Others say they were homesick.

Hoopiiaina and others travel to the site every Memorial Day to honor their ancestors by decorating their gravesites and celebrating with a luau, a roasted pig, singing and dancing.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com