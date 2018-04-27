DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A woman accused of killing her stepfather in Des Moines has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Des Moines Register reports that 30-year-old Sera Alexander was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in March to involuntary manslaughter and reckless use of a firearm in the May 2017 death of 49-year-old Anthony Hartmann. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a second-degree murder charge against Alexander.
Had Alexander been convicted of the more serious count, she would have faced up to 50 years in prison.
The deal came after a judge refused to let Alexander use Iowa’s new “stand your ground” defense. Her attorney has said family members reported that Hartmann had a history of abuse toward them. Police have said Hartmann didn’t threaten or hurt Alexander immediately before he was shot.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com