DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines plans to increase the number of hours it charges for downtown street parking.
The Des Moines Register reports that the City Council voted Monday for new parking meter hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Current meter hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In exchange, parking will be cheaper in the city’s seven garages. The city also will work with private lot owners to allow free parking on nights and weekends.
Meter rates will range from 25 cents an hour on the edges of downtown to $1.75 an hour at the best spots.
By the end of January, prices for the city’s seven parking garages will be reduced to $1 an hour with a $10 daily maximum.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com