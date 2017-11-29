DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Des Moines tax preparer has been sentence to nearly four years in prison for wire and tax fraud and identity theft.

The U.S. Attorney for Iowa’s southern district says 48-year-old Lony Tap Gatwas, of Ames, was sentenced Wednesday to 21 months in prison for wire fraud and tax fraud, and 24 months for aggravated identity theft, to be served one after the other.

Gatwas also was ordered to pay $132,585 in restitution to IRS.

A jury found Gatwas guilty in July of 18 counts. Prosecutors say Gatwas placed his own children, as well as other children, on his clients’ personal income tax returns as dependents.