DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Downtown Des Moines is anticipating an unprecedented wave of hotel construction, including a 330-room Hilton that opened this week.

The Des Moines Register reports that the city expects a surge of 951 hotel rooms in the next few years, which is a nearly 50 percent increase from the rooms currently available.

Des Moines didn’t add any new downtown hotel rooms between the opening of Des Lux Hotel in 2000 and the Hyatt Place in 2010.

The city’s economic development manager, Ryan Moffatt, calls it a “catch-up phase” after years of stalled hotel growth.

Assistant City Manager Matt Anderson says the city attracts hotels downtown by providing tax increment financing to developers. The city has awarded $18.7 million in such financing to six hotel projects since 2014.

