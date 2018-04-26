DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police say a man surrendered after firing a pistol at an officer, who fired back.

Police say no one was injured in the exchange, which occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday toward the end of a pursuit on northbound Interstate 35. The chase began a few minutes earlier, when officers spotted a vehicle believed driven by a man thought to be suicidal.

Officers deployed stop sticks that disabled the vehicle. Police say the man fired as his vehicle slowed, and a Des Moines officer returned the fire. He’s been identified as a 13-year veteran of the department, Dustin Wing.

The man surrendered after a short standoff and was hospitalized for observation. His name hasn’t been released.