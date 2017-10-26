DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Des Moines.

Officers and medics were sent to the scene a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who was suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. Police say he died later at a hospital.

Police say a suspect has been detained, but no arrest has been reported.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.