DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 42-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Des Moines.
Officers and medics were sent to the scene a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday. They found a man who was suffering from a stab wound to his upper body. Police say he died later at a hospital.
Police say a suspect has been detained, but no arrest has been reported.
The names of those involved haven’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
- Did Seahawks make permanent change at cornerback? Jeremy Lane's tweets seem to say so