DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 4-year-old Des Moines child has died in an accident involving a dog collar.
Police say a 911 call placed around 2:45 p.m. Friday reported an unresponsive child. Arriving officers performed CPR on the child, who was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
Police Sgt. Ryan Doty said Saturday the death appears to have been an accident. He declined to detail how the child died, but confirmed the death involved a dog collar.
Police investigators have spoken with the child’s parents. The child’s name had not been released by Saturday evening.
