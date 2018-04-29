DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police have identified the victim in the city’s latest fatal shooting.

Police said in a news release that 20-year-old Des Moines resident Josue D. Alonzo Jr. died after Friday night’s shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers found Alonzo dead at the scene of the shooting after they were called to the area around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

No arrests had been reported as of Sunday morning. This shooting was Des Moines’ third homicide this year.