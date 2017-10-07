DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines Police Department is partnering this weekend with several other organizations to host an event to check vehicles for burned out lights, worn tires and other safety issues.

The 2nd Annual Community Vehicle Check-Up is being held Saturday at High School in Des Moines.

Volunteers will be checking vehicles for burnt out headlights, tail and brake and other lights and worn windshield wipers, as well as assessing and assisting with child occupant safety features and offering an overall assessment of vehicles.

This event is free to the public. O’Halloran International, Fareway Food Stores, Urban Dreams, Quality Services Corp., NAPA Auto Parts Stores, Broadlawns Medical Center, Des Moines Public Schools and UBER all contributed to the effort.