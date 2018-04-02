DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a man last summer in Des Moines.
Police say 20-year-old Malik Mandujano has been returned to Iowa from Florida. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the slaying of 19-year-old Noah Campbell. Police say Campbell was shot Aug. 22 outside a convenience store.
Court records don’t list the name of an attorney who could comment for Mandujano. Mandujano’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 11.
Also charged is 19-year-old Daniel Lamay. He’s pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go on trial April 30.
