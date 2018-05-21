DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Plans going before the Des Moines City Council include turning an empty downtown lot into expanded corporate offices and demolishing a nearby building to make room for a residential tower.

The Des Moines Register reports that City Council will consider a preliminary development agreement Monday with EMC Insurance Companies. The agreement would give tax increment financing to EMC in exchange for a $24 million minimum investment.

EMC and Blackbird Investments announced in January that they planned to swap land.

EMC would expand its headquarters at the former Younkers site, which Blackbird purchased in 2016. Blackbird in turn would demolish an aging mall and indoor food court owned by EMC to build the proposed $88 million skyscraper.

Neither company has filed property deed transfers yet with the Polk County Recorder’s Office.

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com