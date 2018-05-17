DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines has lost a lawsuit and been ordered to pay nearly $1 million in damages to a construction company it blacklisted.
A jury made the award last week to Jenco Construction Inc., which is based in Des Moines.
The city said Jenco didn’t finish a $3.3 million bridge reconstruction project on time and deliver quality work. Consequently, the city barred Jenco in December 2015 from bidding on city projects for three years.
The Des Moines Register reports that Jenco sued the city in May 2015, challenging the city’s complaints. Jenco attorney Thomas Olson says the company encountered boulders, concrete, debris and tree stumps that nobody knew about.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Filing shows Trump paid Cohen, who paid Stormy Daniels
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Ex-CIA employee, 29, in leak probe 'deeply saddened,' lawyer says
Des Moines City Attorney Jeff Lester says city officials will be discussing their next course of action.
___
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com