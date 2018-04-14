DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Some Des Moines live music advocates fear the proposed conversion of a historic downtown armory into two venues would hurt existing organizations.

The Des Moines Register reports that national concert promoter Live Nation has partnered with Christensen Development to proposed the up to $15 million renovation of the Argonne Armory.

Some city music leaders and entrepreneurs created an online petition against the plan. They say Live Nation’s “monolithic approach to business” would endanger locally owned venues.

Developer Jake Christensen says the new venue doesn’t aim to overshadow local businesses.

Other proposals for the armory seek to turn it into condominium apartments or restore it and add residential units to the upper floor. The city will study the proposals April 30 and make a recommendation to the City Council.

