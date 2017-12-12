DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 39-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the October stabbing death of a Des Moines man.

The Des Moines Register reports that Michael Lee Bell Jr., of Des Moines, entered the plea Monday.

He is charged in the stabbing death of 42-year-old Jerry Lavelle Martin on Oct. 25.

Police say Bell told investigators he had several weapons with him when he confronted Martin over a $50 debt. Two witnesses told police they saw Bell use a weapon to hit and stab Martin several times, cutting Martin’s neck and puncturing his chest, causing his death.

Bell remains in Polk County Jail on a $1 million bond. Trial is set to begin Feb. 12.

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com