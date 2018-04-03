DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines man has been charged with 15 counts of animal neglect after police removed nearly 50 cats — many of them dead — from his home last month.

The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Leland Anthony Moffitt is charged with five counts of animal neglect resulting in injury or death and 10 counts of animal neglect resulting in no death or serious injury.

Animal control officers spent several days removing 32 alive and 17 dead cats from his home after initially being called on March 14.

Authorities say the home had several inches of animal feces and garbage on the floor. At least 10 other cats were found hiding in air ducts and in the home’s walls.

Des Moines allows six cats and dogs per household.

