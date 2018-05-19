DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An 18-year-old Des Moines man accused of beating his infant son has pleaded guilty to charges in the case.
The Des Moines Register reports that Dominick Joseph Clausi pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of child endangerment causing bodily injury and two counts of neglect of a dependent. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Clausi is expected to receive a 45-year suspended sentence in July.
Clausi was charged in December after his then-5-month-old son was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries that included skull fractures, a brain bleed and bruising. Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek says authorities believe the teenage father beat, shook and bit the baby and forced the baby’s face into a pillow.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com