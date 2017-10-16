DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Chicken owners are pushing back against a proposal to limit the size of flocks in Des Moines and ban roosters in the city.

Sgt. Jim Butler, the police department’s chief humane officer, has proposed a 15-chicken limit per home and the rooster ban, saying the changes are in response to neighborhood complaints about noise, smells and chicken running loose.

The Des Moines Register reports chicken owners told City Council members Monday that the 15-chicken limit would be difficult because local hatcheries typically sell chicks in orders of 25.

The council didn’t take action on the proposal, but will likely take up the issue again at a later meeting.

Des Moines now allows up to 30 chickens on each residential property.

