DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines airport board has approved a plan to create a premium parking option at its parking garage that will cost travelers $20 a day.

The Des Moines Register reports that the figure is four times the $5 charge for a day at an airport economy lot. The board’s meeting agenda item for Tuesday’s meeting said the new option is “expected to draw those travelers willing to pay a little more for convenient parking very close to the terminal.”

Airport officials say spots in the garage’s short-term parking area often go unused, while long-term parking spaces regularly are filled. The premium spots will be on the garage’s first floor, directly across from the terminal building entrance.

Long-term parking in the garage runs $14 per day.

