DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the Des Moines International Airport are pushing for a crackdown on the number of taxi companies permitted to pick up travelers.

The Des Moines Register reports the move follows an increase in customer complaints over service.

Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley says taxi operators have been violating the airport’s rules by having too few drivers, using damaged vehicles, charging minimum trip fees, failing to post fee lists and only accepting cash payments.

Foley wants to restrict the number of taxi companies registered for airport pickups to two. He says a limit would allow airport officials to respond quickly to issues. It could also protect riders from unfair fees and unsafe vehicles.

Airport officials plan to request applications in December from companies that want to serve the airport.

