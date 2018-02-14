DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines airport board has decided to limit taxi service to just one company.

The Des Moines Airport Authority Board unanimously approved a three-year contract Tuesday with Trans Iowa. Trans Iowa will be required to dedicate 15 cabs and 24 drivers to the airport.

Ride-sharing options will still be allowed.

Airport Executive Director Kevin Foley says limiting the service to one company is the only way the airport can ensure high-quality, consistent trips. He’s said taxi operators have been violating airport rules by having too few drivers, driving damaged vehicles, charging minimum trip fees, failing to post fee lists and only accepting cash payments.

Other cab company owners say the contracted service is unfair to smaller companies trying to expand.