MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a Minnesota dermatology practice is paying $850,000 to settle allegations of falsely billing Medicare for procedures and other services.

Federal and state prosecutors accuse Skin Care Doctors and president and CEO Dr. Michael Ebertz of submitting false claims between January 2008 and December 2015.

A statement by a Minneapolis law firm says the agreement reflected a “business decision” by Skin Care Doctors and Ebertz to settle the matter in order to avoid the uncertainty and expense of litigation while continuing to serve patients. The statement says that while Ebertz and his practice cooperated in resolving the matter, they deny all allegations by prosecutors.

Authorities say the whistle-blower worked in the practice and will share in the recovery.

The chain has offices in Burnsville, Edina, Orono and St. Cloud.