MINNEAPOLIS — Fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken by U.S. marshals from a state prison and is headed to a federal facility to serve his time for killing George Floyd more than two years ago, a Minnesota corrections spokesperson said.

Chauvin was picked up by marshals about 8 a.m. at Oak Park Heights Prison, said Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesperson Nicholas Kimball.

Kimball did not say where Chauvin was heading and referred further questions about the transfer to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals Service spokesperson Michael Fuller said Chauvin was being flown to a federal prison, but he did not know the location of that facility. Fuller said Chauvin would likely be in ground transportation if bound for one of Minnesota’s federal lockups.

Senior U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson sentenced Chauvin in July to more than 20 years in prison for violating the civil rights of Floyd and a Black Minneapolis teen. That is less than the term he was already serving on state murder charges for killing Floyd while arresting him in May 2020.

Magnuson said during sentencing that he would request that U.S. Bureau of Prison officials place Chauvin at a prison near family, who live between Iowa and Minnesota. But he acknowledged that judges cannot dictate where prison sentences are served.

Advertising

The federal sentence is being served concurrently with his 22 1/2-year state term for Floyd’s murder. He will also serve five years of supervised release when he leaves custody in roughly 17 years.

When Chauvin, 46, pleaded guilty in December to violating Floyd’s civil rights and admitted to kneeling on the neck of a then-14-year-old boy three years before Floyd’s death, he agreed to a sentence of between 20 to 25 years.

Federal prosecutors had asked for the longer sentence for Chauvin because, they argued, his state charges did not address his 2017 use of force against John Pope nor did they account for his abuse of authority. Chauvin struck Pope on the head with a flashlight and pinned him under his knee in a similar manner to the restraint that caused Floyd’s death.

Pope and 39-year-old Zoya Code have since filed separate federal civil rights lawsuits against Chauvin and the Minneapolis Police Department over Chauvin’s use of the dangerous neck restraint.

On July 27, Magnuson sentenced ex-Minneapolis police officer J. Alexander Kueng to three years in prison and former officer Tou Thao to 3 1/2 years on criminal civil rights charges related to the 2020 killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. They intend to appeal their sentences.

The sentencings brought to a close the Justice Department’s criminal prosecution of the four ex-Minneapolis officers involved in Floyd’s death. Earlier in July, a judge sentenced Thomas Lane, another former Minneapolis officer involved in Floyd’s death, to 2 1/2 years.

Last week, Kueng and Thao formally rejected a plea offer in court that would have allowed them to avoid a state trial and additional prison time from the federal civil rights sentence they received in connection with Floyd’s killing. Lane agreed to plead guilty this summer to his state charges in an identical deal to the one the others turned down.

———

(Staff writer Andy Mannix contributed to this report.)

———