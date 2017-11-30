WEST FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say among several guns stolen recently in West Fargo is one taken from the personal car of a deputy. Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Briggeman says the department has opened an internal investigation into why the deputy left the handgun in his car. KFGO reports three guns were stolen recently from vehicles and a garage in West Fargo, including a rifle and shotgun.
The sheriff’s dept. and West Fargo police have each contributed $500 to a reward fund for information that helps solve the crimes.
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
