MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer’s gun accidentally fired at a bowling alley and a child was grazed by a piece of shrapnel.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said one of his deputies was at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes when his gun fired around 8 p.m. Friday.

Campbell says the child hit by shrapnel did not need to go to the hospital and no one else was injured.

The sheriff’s statement called the shooting accidental, but gave no details on where the gun was or how it was fired. Campbell also didn’t name the deputy, who has been placed on leave.

Campbell says Mooresville authorities are handling the criminal investigation and his deputies are doing an internal investigation to see if department policies were violated.