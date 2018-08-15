GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has been shot while exchanging gunfire with a suspect in northern Colorado.
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement that the deputy was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The deputy’s name was not immediately released.
The suspect was also shot in Greeley but that person’s condition was not immediately known.
Greeley is about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Denver.
Authorities did not immediately release any other information.