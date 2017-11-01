BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released more information about a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Deputy Justin Wathke was responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation and disorderly conduct and tried to pull over 27-year-old Lucas DeFord. The suspect kept going and drove to the home of the person who called authorities near Black River Falls.

Officials say DeFord displayed a gun and was fatally shot by Wathke.

The deputy is an 8-year sheriff’s department employee and is on administrative duty while DOJ investigates.