BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have released more information about a fatal shooting by a sheriff’s deputy in Jackson County.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice says Deputy Justin Wathke was responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation and disorderly conduct and tried to pull over 27-year-old Lucas DeFord. The suspect kept going and drove to the home of the person who called authorities near Black River Falls.
Officials say DeFord displayed a gun and was fatally shot by Wathke.
The deputy is an 8-year sheriff’s department employee and is on administrative duty while DOJ investigates.
