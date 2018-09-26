WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy shot and wounded a woman as she tried to attack her ex-boyfriend with a knife.

A Polk County Sheriff’s Office news release says 25-year-old Lindsay Collins was hospitalized Tuesday night in critical but stable condition.

Officials say a deputy responded to a Winter Haven home following reports that the resident’s ex-girlfriend had sent threatening texts and was intentionally damaging his house and truck.

The deputy says he began talking to the resident outside when Collins exited the home and began running at them with a knife raised over her head. The deputy fired once, striking Collins in the torso, and then performed first aid on her until rescue workers arrived.

Authorities say Collins faces multiple charges, including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Collins is white. The race of the deputy wasn’t immediately reported.