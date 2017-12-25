HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in Northern California say a deputy shot and wounded a man who attempted to attack deputies with a machete.
Alameda County sheriff’s spokesman Ray Kelly says the shooting occurred after deputies responded to a report of domestic violence early Monday morning at a home in unincorporated Hayward in the San Francisco Bay Area.
A woman said she had been assaulted by her husband and directed deputies to the back of the house, where they found the man.
Kelly says before deputies could detain him, the husband retrieved a machete from his waistband. A deputy fired one shot that struck the man.
He was taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive.