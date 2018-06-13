MONROE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who shot his relative in front of deputies.
News outlets cite a Georgia Bureau of Investigation release that says Walton County deputies responded to a report of a man with a gun “exhibiting erratic behavior” on Tuesday morning. Deputies and a family member entered the home, attempting to calm 26-year-old Chavius Hollis down.
The GBI says Hollis then raised his gun and shot the family member, at which point one deputy fired shots, killing Hollis.
The relative suffered a gunshot wound to his leg and is expected to recover.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Supreme Court tie favors Indian tribes in Washington state
- Check out my ride: Trump shows Kim Jong Un 'The Beast'
- Trump-Kim summit: Trump cites 'a very special bond' at end of historic meeting
- Trump contradicts US military stance on Korea war games
No deputies were injured. The GBI is investigating and Hollis will undergo an autopsy.